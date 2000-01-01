Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCT
- Market CapAUD79.070m
- SymbolASX:BCT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BCT7
Company Profile
Bluechiip Ltd engages in the development and commercialisation of unique tracking system that offers enhanced technical capabilities over existing labels, barcode and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies.