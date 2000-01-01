Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT)

APAC company
Market Info - BCT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCT

  • Market CapAUD79.070m
  • SymbolASX:BCT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BCT7

Company Profile

Bluechiip Ltd engages in the development and commercialisation of unique tracking system that offers enhanced technical capabilities over existing labels, barcode and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies.

