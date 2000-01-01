BlueCity Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLCT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLCT

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BLCT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS09610L1061

Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Ltd is an internet company. It offers Blued mobile app; Danlan Public Interest which provides public health services; He Health is a health service platform focused on men's health by providing online health services; Bluedbaby is personalized family planning services platform. The company generates revenues from live streaming, advertising, membership and other services. The company geographically operates through China market.

Latest BLCT news

