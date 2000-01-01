BlueCity Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLCT)
- SymbolNASDAQ:BLCT
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS09610L1061
BlueCity Holdings Ltd is an internet company. It offers Blued mobile app; Danlan Public Interest which provides public health services; He Health is a health service platform focused on men's health by providing online health services; Bluedbaby is personalized family planning services platform. The company generates revenues from live streaming, advertising, membership and other services. The company geographically operates through China market.