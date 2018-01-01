Interactive Investor
Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Share Price

BJDX

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc

North American company

Healthcare

Medical Devices

Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products that improve the quality of medical diagnoses by developing Point-of-Care tests that provide convenience, timeliness, compliance and low cost to physicians and patients in areas where timeliness of the initial triage assessment has a high impact on course of treatment.

NASDAQ:BJDX

US0956331039

USD

