Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Share Price

BJDX
Bluejay Diagnostics Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics Inc develops, manufactures and markets innovative clinical diagnostic products that improve the quality of medical diagnoses by developing Point-of-Care tests that provide convenience, timeliness, compliance and low cost to physicians and patients in areas where timeliness of the initial triage assessment has a high impact on course of treatment.
Symbol
NASDAQ:BJDX
ISIN
US0956331039
Currency
USD
