Bluelinea SA (EURONEXT:ALBLU)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALBLU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALBLU

  • Market Cap€16.740m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALBLU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011041011

Company Profile

Bluelinea SA is engaged in designing and developing of electronic surveillance and medical teleassistance systems. The Company offers treatment devices for fragile or chronically ill elderly persons.

Latest ALBLU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .