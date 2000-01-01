BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE:BXC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BXC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BXC
- Market Cap$113.320m
- SymbolNYSE:BXC
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS09624H2085
Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc is a distributer of building products in the United States. The company operates through a network of warehouses, supplying products such as plywood, lumber, roofing and insulation.