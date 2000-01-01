Bluenose Gold Corp (TSX:BN.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BN.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BN.H
- Market CapCAD14.840m
- SymbolTSX:BN.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA09626K3082
Company Profile
Bluenose Gold Corp is engaged in the business of acquisition, and exploration of resource properties. The company operates in the single geographic segment, namely Canada. Its properties consist of Hess River, Anne Mark, and West Graphite.