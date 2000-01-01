BlueRock Diamonds (LSE:BRD)

UK company
Market Info - BRD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRD

  • Market Cap£3.490m
  • SymbolLSE:BRD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKKJK954

Company Profile

BlueRock Diamonds PLC is a diamond mining company. The Company is engaged in diamond mining in the Kimberley region of South Africa. Its main project is Kareevlei project.

