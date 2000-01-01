Company Profile

BlueScope Steel is an Australasian flat steel producer specialising in value-added steel building products. BlueScope was spun out by BHP as part of the de-verticalisation of the industry in 2002. was The Australian Steel Products segment produces a range of high-value coated and painted flat steel products for the Australian building and construction market. North Star is a 2.1 million metric ton per year mini-mill located in Ohio with industry leading capacity utilization. Building Products Asia and North America comprise two joint ventures that manufacture metal coated and painted steel building products, in Southeast Asian markets and North America. The New Zealand and Pacific Steel segment is the sole producer of steel products in New Zealand.BlueScope Steel Ltd is a part of the steel industry. The company manufactures and distributes painted and coated steel products.