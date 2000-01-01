Bluglass Ltd (ASX:BLG)
Company Profile
Bluglass Ltd is an Australian-based semiconductor company. It is developing and commercializing a breakthrough semiconductor technology called remote plasma chemical vapor deposition, for the production of high-efficiency devices such as light-emitting diodes, power electronics, and concentrated solar cells. The firm mainly operates in one segment namely Research and manufacture of Gallium Nitride (GaN). The group operates in one geographical area being in Australia.Bluglass Ltd is a semiconductor company, engaged in developing a technology called remote plasma chemical vapour deposition. The Company manufactures group III nitrides which are essential components of millions of electronic and power devices.