BluMetric Environmental Inc (TSX:BLM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BLM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BLM
- Market CapCAD3.870m
- SymbolTSX:BLM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINCA0964271096
Company Profile
BluMetric Environmental Inc is a Canada based integrated product and service organization. It principally provides sustainable solutions for complex environmental issues to the clients in Canada and internationally.