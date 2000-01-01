BluMetric Environmental Inc (TSX:BLM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLM

  • Market CapCAD3.870m
  • SymbolTSX:BLM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0964271096

Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc is a Canada based integrated product and service organization. It principally provides sustainable solutions for complex environmental issues to the clients in Canada and internationally.

Latest BLM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .