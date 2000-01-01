Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - A33
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - A33
- Market CapSGD27.570m
- SymbolSGX:A33
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1I69883698
Company Profile
Blumont Group Ltd provides contract sterilization and polymerization services to food packaging, medical devices, cosmetic raw materials and consumers products. It is also engaged in property development and mining business. The group's operating segments are Investment holding, Sterilisation, Property, and Mineral and energy resources. The Mineral and energy resources segment relates to exploration and production of mineral and energy resources and investments in mineral and energy resources projects, entities and companies. It operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, of which majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Indonesia.Blumont Group Ltd provides contract sterilization and polymerization services to food packaging, medical devices, cosmetic raw materials and consumers products. It is also engaged in property development and mining business.