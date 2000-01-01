Company Profile

Blumont Group Ltd provides contract sterilization and polymerization services to food packaging, medical devices, cosmetic raw materials and consumers products. It is also engaged in property development and mining business. The group's operating segments are Investment holding, Sterilisation, Property, and Mineral and energy resources. The Mineral and energy resources segment relates to exploration and production of mineral and energy resources and investments in mineral and energy resources projects, entities and companies. It operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia, of which majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Indonesia.