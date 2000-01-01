BM Mobility Ltd (SGX:I9T)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - I9T

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - I9T

  • Market CapSGD3.710m
  • SymbolSGX:I9T
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1Y74948866

Company Profile

BM Mobility Ltd is a raw material producer and supplier of import substitution products, namely Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) and other foamed materials (Comprising foamed SBR, foamed Ethylene Vinyl Acetate and high foamed Polyethylene.

Latest I9T news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .