BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMCH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMCH
- Market Cap$1.962bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:BMCH
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS05591B1098
Company Profile
BMC Stock Holdings Inc is a diversified lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider. Its primary products are lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, doors, flooring, windows, structural components, among others.