- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- ISINGB00BWV0F181
BMR Group PLC engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral stockpiles, specifically the tailings deposits of Zambia. Its project includes Kabwe Mine in Zambia. The company also holds an interest in Ester project.