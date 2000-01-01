BMTC Group Inc (TSE:GBT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GBT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GBT
- Market CapCAD349.410m
- SymbolTSE:GBT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA05561N2086
Company Profile
BMTC Group Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiaries manages and operates furniture and household and electronic appliance retail sales networks in Quebec.