BNP Paribas Act. Cat.A (EURONEXT:BNP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BNP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BNP
- Market Cap€63.476bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:BNP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional
- Currency
- ISINFR0000131104
Company Profile
The merger of Banque Nationale de Paris and Paribas created BNP Paribas in 2000, making it the largest publicly traded bank in France. Although BNP Paribas has operations in about 80 countries, it considers France, Italy, and Belgium to be its home markets. It owns regional bank--BancWest--in the United States.BNP Paribas is a financial services company specializing in investment, finance, and asset management services. It offers personal finance, international retail banking, and wealth management.