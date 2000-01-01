BNP Paribas ADR (XETRA:BNPH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BNPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BNPH
- Market Cap€51.243bn
- SymbolXETRA:BNPH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Regional - Europe
- Currency
- ISINUS05565A2024
Company Profile
BNP Paribas is a financial services company specializing in investment, finance, and asset management services. It offers personal finance, international retail banking, and wealth management.