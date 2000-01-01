BNP Paribas ADR (XETRA:BNPH)

European company
Market Info - BNPH

Company Info - BNPH

  • Market Cap€51.243bn
  • SymbolXETRA:BNPH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional - Europe
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05565A2024

Company Profile

BNP Paribas is a financial services company specializing in investment, finance, and asset management services. It offers personal finance, international retail banking, and wealth management.

Latest BNPH news

