Company Profile

The merger of Banque Nationale de Paris and Paribas created BNP Paribas in 2000, making it the largest publicly traded bank in France. Although BNP Paribas has operations in about 80 countries, it considers France, Italy, and Belgium to be its home markets. It owns regional bank BancWest in the United States.BNP Paribas is a financial services company specializing in investment, finance, and asset management services. It offers personal finance, international retail banking, and wealth management.