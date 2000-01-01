Boa Concept SA (EURONEXT:ALBOA)
- Market Cap€14.620m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALBOA
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINFR0011365907
Boa Concept SA is engaged in the provision of intralogistics. The company offers a range of intelligent Plug-and-Carry modular conveyors for light and heavy loads as well as a robotic Plug-and-Store storage system.