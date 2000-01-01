Boa Concept SA (EURONEXT:ALBOA)

European company
Company Info - ALBOA

  • Market Cap€14.620m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALBOA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011365907

Company Profile

Boa Concept SA is engaged in the provision of intralogistics. The company offers a range of intelligent Plug-and-Carry modular conveyors for light and heavy loads as well as a robotic Plug-and-Store storage system.

