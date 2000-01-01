Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BOA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BOA

  • Market CapAUD12.790m
  • SymbolASX:BOA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BOA2

Company Profile

Boadicea Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company's projects include the Symons Hill Project, Calypso Project, Paraburdoo Project, Murrin Murrin Project and the Lake Austin Project.

Latest BOA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .