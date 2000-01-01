Boardwalktech Software Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:BWLK)

North American company
Company Info - BWLK

  • Market CapCAD4.910m
  • SymbolTSX:BWLK
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0966391090

Company Profile

Boardwalktech Software Corp is a developer of cell data management technology. It has also developed digital ledger database designed specifically for collaborative, multi-party enterprise applications-- both disruptive offerings in the market.

