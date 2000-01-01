Boat Rocker Media Inc (TSE:BRMI)
- SymbolTSE:BRMI
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorEntertainment
- ISINCA09664U1012
Boat Rocker Media Inc is a global entertainment company that harnesses creativity to tell stories and build iconic brands for audiences around the world. It creates, produces, and distributes content and franchises across all major genres via its Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids and Family divisions. The Studio distributes and licenses thousands of hours of its own and third-party content worldwide. Its projects include: Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), The Next Step (Family Channel, CBC), The Loud House (Nickelodeon), Remy & Boo (Universal Kids, CBC), and Dino Ranch (CBC, Disney Junior) among others.