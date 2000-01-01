Bobst Group SA Registered Shares (SIX:BOBNN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOBNN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOBNN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:BOBNN
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
- Currency
- ISINCH0012684657
Company Profile
Bobst Group SA is an industrial machinery manufacturer. The group operates through functional divisions, namely BU Sheet which generates the highest revenue, BU Web, BU services and others. BU sheet division makes up the core business of the company. It develops machinery that aids the production of folding cartons and corrugated boards. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas; Asia and Oceania and Africa.Bobst Group SA is an industrial machinery manufacturer. It develops machinery which is utilized by the folding carton and corrugated boards industry.