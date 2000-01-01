Company Profile

Bobst Group SA is an industrial machinery manufacturer. The group operates through functional divisions, namely BU Sheet which generates the highest revenue, BU Web, BU services and others. BU sheet division makes up the core business of the company. It develops machinery that aids the production of folding cartons and corrugated boards. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the Americas; Asia and Oceania and Africa.Bobst Group SA is an industrial machinery manufacturer. It develops machinery which is utilized by the folding carton and corrugated boards industry.