Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

BOC Aviation Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:2588) Share Price

2588

BOC Aviation Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Rental & Leasing Services

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XHKG

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

BOC Aviation Ltd is a global aircraft operating leasing company. The principal activities of the company, which are conducted in Singapore, are the leasing of aircraft, management of aircraft leases, and other related activities. The company offers direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. Its geographical segments are Asia Pacific (excludes Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan); Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Americas; Europe; and the Middle East and Africa.BOC Aviation Ltd is engaged in the leasing of aircraft, management of aircraft leases and other related activities.

SEHK:2588

SG9999015267

HKD

Loading Comparison

Latest 2588 News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News