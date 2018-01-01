BOC Aviation Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:2588) Share Price

Company Profile

BOC Aviation Ltd is a global aircraft operating leasing company. The principal activities of the company, which are conducted in Singapore, are the leasing of aircraft, management of aircraft leases, and other related activities. The company offers direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. Its geographical segments are Asia Pacific (excludes Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan); Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Americas; Europe; and the Middle East and Africa.