BOC Aviation Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:2588) Share Price

2588
BOC Aviation Ltd Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S
APAC company
Industrials
Rental & Leasing Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XHKG
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT+8, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
BOC Aviation Ltd is a global aircraft operating leasing company. The principal activities of the company, which are conducted in Singapore, are the leasing of aircraft, management of aircraft leases, and other related activities. The company offers direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. Its geographical segments are Asia Pacific (excludes Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan); Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Americas; Europe; and the Middle East and Africa.BOC Aviation Ltd is engaged in the leasing of aircraft, management of aircraft leases and other related activities.
SEHK:2588
SG9999015267
HKD
Loading Comparison
Latest 2588 News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News