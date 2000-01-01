Company Profile

Bank of China Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Bank of China. It is the second-largest bank in Hong Kong in terms of deposit and loan market shares. BOCHK is legally separate from Bank of China, although the two maintain close relationships in management, administration, and business relations. They also cooperate in several areas including products, such as the reselling of Bank of China's insurance and securities services. Bank of China holds a 66% stake in Bank of China Hong Kong.BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is a subsidiary of Bank of China and is also a licensed bank. It offers wealth management services, private and corporate banking services. It also provides mortgage, investment management, loans and insurance.