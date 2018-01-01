Bod Australia Ltd (ASX:BOD) Share Price

BOD
Bod Australia Ltd
APAC company
Consumer Defensive
Household & Personal Products
XASX
Company Profile
Bod Australia Ltd is engaged in the development and manufacture of premium CBD and hemp products for consumer markets in Australia and The United Kingdom. It also engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of therapeutics medicinal cannabis products based on Good Manufacturing Practice. It is organized into three operating segments: medical, over the counter cannabidiol/Hemp ('OTC CBD/Hemp'), and OTC Herbals out of which the OTC CBD/Hemp segment derives the majority revenue.Bod Australia Ltd is a marketer and distributor of brands in the beauty and personal care industry and distributes skin care and health products.
ASX:BOD
AU000000BDA5
