Bodycote (LSE:BOY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOY
- Market Cap£1.804bn
- SymbolLSE:BOY
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00B3FLWH99
Company Profile
Bodycote PLC is a provider of thermal processing services. It operates in two areas, being Aerospace, Defence & Energy (ADE) and Automotive & General Industrial (AGI).