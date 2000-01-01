BOE Varitronix Ltd (SEHK:710)

APAC company
Market Info - 710

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 710

  • Market CapHKD1.801bn
  • SymbolSEHK:710
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG1223L1054

Company Profile

BOE Varitronix Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in automobile and industrial display products and has monochrome display manufacturing capacity.

