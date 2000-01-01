BOE Varitronix Ltd (SEHK:710)
Company Info - 710
- Market CapHKD1.801bn
- SymbolSEHK:710
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINBMG1223L1054
Company Profile
BOE Varitronix Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in automobile and industrial display products and has monochrome display manufacturing capacity.