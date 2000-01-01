Boer Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1685)

Market Info - 1685

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1685

  • Market CapHKD201.180m
  • SymbolSEHK:1685
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG121611084

Company Profile

Boer Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling integrated electrical distribution system and solution including intelligent power grid solutions, intelligent power distribution integrated solutions & special & standard CSP.

