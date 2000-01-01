Boer Power Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1685)
Company Info - 1685
- Market CapHKD201.180m
- SymbolSEHK:1685
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIndustrial Distribution
- Currency
- ISINKYG121611084
Company Profile
Boer Power Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling integrated electrical distribution system and solution including intelligent power grid solutions, intelligent power distribution integrated solutions & special & standard CSP.