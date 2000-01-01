Company Profile

Boiron is a drug manufacturer that focuses on homeopathic products. The company's revenue is roughly split between its nonproprietary homeopathic medicines and products in its over-the-counter specialties category. Boiron's nonproprietary medicines are generic products that do not refer to any therapeutic indication, while the specialties category includes first-resort products provided in tablet form, are bottled to use as drops, syrups, or ointments. Geographical segments are France, Europe, North America, and other countries. It generates a majority of revenue from France. The company’s products include Oscillococcinum, Stodal and Stodaline, Arnigel, Camilia, Sedatif PC, Coryzalia, Homeoptic, and Homeovox.Boiron SA manufactures and markets homeopathic medicines. The company's revenue is roughly split between its non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and products that fall in its OTC specialties category.