UK company
  Market Cap£227.050m
  SymbolLSE:BOKU
  IndustryTechnology
  SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  ISINUSU7744C1063

Company Profile

Boku Inc is a carrier billing company. Its technology enables mobile phone users to buy goods and services and make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers products such as Boku Checkout, Boku Acquire, and Boku Account.

