Bold Ventures Inc (TSX:BOL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapCAD0.630m
  • SymbolTSX:BOL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09752Q1037

Company Profile

Bold Ventures Inc is a Canadian based exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

