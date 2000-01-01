Boldtek Holdings Ltd (SGX:5VI)

APAC company
Market Info - 5VI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5VI

  • Market CapSGD20.050m
  • SymbolSGX:5VI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F47989262

Company Profile

Boldtek Holdings Ltd is along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in providing building construction services and interior decoration and fitting-out services. The General Building segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

