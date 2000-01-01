Bolina Holding Co Ltd (SEHK:1190)

Company Info - 1190

  • Market CapHKD112.430m
  • SymbolSEHK:1190
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG121891090

Company Profile

Bolina Holding Co Ltd is involved in the manufacture and sale of sanitary ware products. Its products are One piece toilets, washbasins, and urinals. Majority of its revenue is derived from America.

Latest 1190 news

