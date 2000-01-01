Company Profile

Bollore SA is an infrastructure company domiciled in France. The company organises itself into four segments: transportation and logistics, oil logistics, communication, and electricity storage and solutions. Transportation and logistics, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers freight forwarding and logistics services. Oil logistics, the next most significant segment, distributes oil and fuel. Communication, which contributes approximately the same share of revenue as oil logistics, provides advertising, cinema, and telecommunications services. The company generates 60% revenue from communications segment.Bollore SA carries out its business activities in ports, freight forwarding and railroads. Its business segments are transportation and logistics, oil logistics, communications, electricity storage solutions and Other.