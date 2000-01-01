Company Profile

Bombardier Inc manufactures transportation solutions, from commercial aircraft and business jets to rail transportation equipment and related services. The company operates in two segments: Aviation, and Transportation. The company mainly operates in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific. The majority of the revenue is generated from Europe.Bombardier Inc is engaged in manufacturing planes and rails. It designs business jets, commercial aircraft, and aircraft structural components such as fuselages, wings and engine nacelles. The company also provides full spectrum of rail solutions.