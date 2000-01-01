Bomi Italia SpA (MTA:BOMI)

European company
Company Info - BOMI

  • Market Cap€67.060m
  • SymbolMTA:BOMI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005108748

Company Profile

Bomi Italia SpA provides Warehousing, Transport management, Consignment stock, Labelling & kitting and Special services of Medical devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology products and Diagnostic equipments & spare parts.

