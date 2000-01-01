Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BCEI)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BCEI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCEI

  • Market Cap$462.630m
  • SymbolNYSE:BCEI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0977934001

Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company.

Latest BCEI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .