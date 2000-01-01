Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)
Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy Inc is an exploration and production company. It is engaged in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its operations are focused in Rocky Mountain and in the Mid-Continent region.