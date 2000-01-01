Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BCEI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BCEI

  • Market Cap$432.720m
  • SymbolNYSE:BCEI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0977934001

Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc is an exploration and production company. It is engaged in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its operations are focused in Rocky Mountain and in the Mid-Continent region.

Latest BCEI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .