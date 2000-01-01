Company Profile

Bonava AB is a Swedish residential development company. It acts as a developer of residential housing in northern Europe. The company is engaged in developing and selling affordable and sustainable homes to consumers and investors in selected markets in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia, and Latvia. Bonava provides multi-family housing and single-family housing and develops homes for consumers and investors, such as pension funds, jointly with municipalities and other stakeholders. Its product segments are categorized as Affordable, Core and High-end. Bonava operates in the Berlin, Hamburg, Baltic coast, Saxony, Rhien-Ruhr, Cologne/ Bonn, Rhien-Main and Rhine-Neckar/Stuttgart regions.Bonava AB is a residential development company which is engaged in developing and selling affordable and sustainable homes to consumers and investors in selected markets in Sweden, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, St. Petersburg, Estonia, and Latvia.