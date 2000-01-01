Company Profile

Bonduelle SA is engaged in the packaged foods industry in France. Its business mainly involves the processing and sale of packaged vegetables. The company sells its products in three forms, which are canned, frozen and fresh processed vegetables, as well as ready-to-eat dishes. It markets its products under the Bonduelle, Cassegrain, Frudesa, Salto, and Arctic Gardens brands globally. The operating business segments are the Europe Zone and NonEurope Zone. It generates maximum revenue from the Non-Europe Zone segment.