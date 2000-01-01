Company Profile

Bonjour Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in the retail and wholesale of beauty and health-care products in Hong Kong, Macau, and China. The group sells many featured products and provides products of distribution, international brands, and in-house brands. The operating segment of the company is wholesaling and retailing of beauty and health-care products. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the operations in Hong Kong.Bonjour Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the retail and wholesale of beauty and health-care products in Hong Kong, Macau and China.