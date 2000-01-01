Bonso Electronics International Inc (NASDAQ:BNSO)

North American company
Market Info - BNSO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BNSO

  • Market Cap$10.700m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BNSO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINVG0985293088

Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc mainly designs, develops, produces and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products for private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers (OBMs) and original design manufacturers. The company's operating segment includes Scales and Others; Pet Electronics Products and Rental and Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Scales and Others segment. The sensor-based scale products of the company include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal and industrial scales which are used in consumer, commercial and industrial applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany and also has a presence in the United States and PRC.

