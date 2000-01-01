Boohoo Group (LSE:BOO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOO
- Market Cap£3.317bn
- SymbolLSE:BOO
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINJE00BG6L7297
Company Profile
boohoo.com PLC is an online fashion retailer catering men and women in the UK and internationally. The firm designs, markets and sells its own-brand products through its website www.boohoo.com. Its business is spread across the UK, Europe and Others.