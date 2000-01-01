Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOOT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOOT
- Market Cap$1.209bn
- SymbolNYSE:BOOT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0994061002
Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores that sell western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. The Company operates retail locations throughout the U.S. and sells its merchandise via the Internet.