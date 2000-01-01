Boot (Henry) (LSE:BOOT)

UK company
Market Info - BOOT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BOOT

  • Market Cap£266.350m
  • SymbolLSE:BOOT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0001110096

Company Profile

Boot (Henry) PLC is a United Kingdom-based construction and property development company. The firm operates in three segments; Property Investment and Development, which is inclusive of property investment, and development and trading activities; Land Promotion, that includes land management, development, and trading activities; and Construction, inclusive of its plant hire and regeneration activities. Boot (Henry) operates through regional offices in the UK and derives the majority of its revenues from Property investment and development segment.Boot (Henry) PLC engaged in construction and property development business. The company operates in three segments, Property Investment and Development, Land promotion and Construction across the United Kingdom.

