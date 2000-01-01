Company Profile

Boot (Henry) PLC is a United Kingdom-based construction and property development company. The firm operates in three segments; Property Investment and Development, which is inclusive of property investment, and development and trading activities; Land Promotion, that includes land management, development, and trading activities; and Construction, inclusive of its plant hire and regeneration activities. Boot (Henry) operates through regional offices in the UK and derives the majority of its revenues from Property investment and development segment.