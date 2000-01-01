Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Class A (NYSE:BAH)
- Market Cap$9.787bn
- SymbolNYSE:BAH
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINUS0995021062
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital solutions, and cyber expertise to U.S. and international governments, major corporations, and not-for-profit organizations.