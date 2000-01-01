Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Class A (NYSE:BAH)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BAH

  • Market Cap$9.787bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BAH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0995021062

Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital solutions, and cyber expertise to U.S. and international governments, major corporations, and not-for-profit organizations.

Latest BAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .