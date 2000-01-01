Company Profile

Boozt AB is a Nordic technology company selling fashion, apparel, and beauty online. Operations in the group are divided into three operating segments, Boozt.com, Booztlet.com and Other. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment consists of the operational activities related to Booztlet.com. The Booztlet.com segment primarily operates as the group's channel for inventory clearance, retailing items that do not sell within an allotted time frame in the webstores. The Other segment consists of the operational activities related to the mono-brand business and other activities in the group. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Boozt.com.Boozt AB is an online shop with clothes, shoes and accessories offering variety of lifestyles under its multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. Its segments consist of Boozt.com, Booztlet.com and other segments.