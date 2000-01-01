BOQI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BIMI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIMI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIMI
- Market Cap$27.490m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BIMI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
- Currency
- ISINUS6290993004
Company Profile
NF Energy Saving Corp is engaged in the provision of energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks and contractual energy management services.